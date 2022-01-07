Advertisement

Harrisonburg: shelter-in-place lifted for area of Greendale Road and Abbott Lane, person in custody

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg city officials took to Twitter to announce a shelter-in-place in the area of Greendale Rd. and Abbott Ln. due to ongoing police activity, and as of 1:32 p.m. Friday it has been lifted.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson tells WHSV a person is in custody.

WHSV is at the scene and we will update this story as we learn more.

