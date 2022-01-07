Advertisement

Local hospitals adapt to COVID-related hospitalizations

Augusta Health Patient Entrance
Augusta Health Patient Entrance(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, hospitals have to adapt to meet increased local need.

For many hospitals, emergency department visits are higher than ever before.

Augusta Health officials said in an email to WHSV Thursday, Jan. 6, after a high number of ambulances came to their emergency department, they went on an ambulance diversion.

People in non-life-threatening situations were sent to other hospitals.

However, they said life threatening cases, like heart attacks and strokes, weren’t diverted.

“The emergency department was not closed. The situation was resolved and the diversion ended at 9 p.m.,” official said in an email.

Sentara RMH officials said the healthcare system as a whole is strained with the current caseload.

“It is not uncommon for an area hospital to request diversion or reroute status to ensure that patients receive the best care possible,” officials said in an email to WHSV.

