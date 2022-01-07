MRRJ gives update on COVID-19 statistics and rationale for operational changes
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Middle River Regional Jail has seen an uptick in the number of staff and inmates testing positive for COVID-19.
As of January 7:
- 1 in 10 new arrestees is vaccinated
- Less than 50% of the current inmate population is vaccinated.
- Currently 4 of 30 inmate housing units are in quarantine. Staff continues to monitor.
- Currently 10 inmates have tested positive; 0 of the 10 are vaccinated. MRRJ has a limited number of rapid test kits, facing the same challenge as the general public.
- No inmates are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
- Currently 13 staff are isolating at home; 7 of the 13 are vaccinated.
- Inmates are offered a mask daily. Generally, MRRJ says inmates do not wear a mask when around other inmates in their housing unit. Inmates are required to wear a mask when moving outside the housing unit.
- MRRJ says limiting inmate movement should limit the spread of COVID-19.
- MRRJ has 760+ inmates in a facility designed for 396 inmates. MRRJ says quarantining inmates completely separate from other inmates is challenging.
- Visitation is still suspended. Here’s why:
- MRRJ needs to limit inmate movement
- MRRJ needs to limit public contact with staff
- MRRJ is not concerned with spread of COVID between visitor and inmate, MRRJ is concerned with inmate contact with other inmates outside their housing unit and public contact with MRRJ staff.
As noted in an earlier release, MRRJ will revisit these operational changes in 30 days.
