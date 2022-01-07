MRRJ gives update on COVID-19 statistics and rationale for operational changes

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Middle River Regional Jail has seen an uptick in the number of staff and inmates testing positive for COVID-19.

As of January 7:

1 in 10 new arrestees is vaccinated

Less than 50% of the current inmate population is vaccinated.

Currently 4 of 30 inmate housing units are in quarantine. Staff continues to monitor.

Currently 10 inmates have tested positive; 0 of the 10 are vaccinated. MRRJ has a limited number of rapid test kits, facing the same challenge as the general public.

No inmates are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Currently 13 staff are isolating at home; 7 of the 13 are vaccinated.

Inmates are offered a mask daily. Generally, MRRJ says inmates do not wear a mask when around other inmates in their housing unit. Inmates are required to wear a mask when moving outside the housing unit.

MRRJ says limiting inmate movement should limit the spread of COVID-19.

MRRJ has 760+ inmates in a facility designed for 396 inmates. MRRJ says quarantining inmates completely separate from other inmates is challenging.