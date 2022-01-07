Advertisement

Staunton man arrested for sexual assault of two minors

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Police Department reports that on January 6, 2022, 23-year-old Jarrett E. Floyd of Staunton was arrested and charged with five counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of forcible sodomy.

There were two victims who were both under the age of 13. The offenses occurred in Staunton from approximately 2014 to 2019 and were reported in January 2022.

Floyd is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Capital Area Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

