Temporary building goes up at HHS to help crowding in cafeteria

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Due to overcrowding at Harrisonburg High School, a new temporary building is going up in the parking lot to help ease crowding in the school’s congested cafeteria.

During warm months, Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said students can utilize HHS’s outdoor spaces, like the courtyard, to spread out during school meal times, but that is not helpful all year round.

Eating is one of the school activities that students cannot do with their face masks on, making the need for social distancing even more important during these times.

The building is over 4,300 square feet, about five and a half times the size of a modular classroom, and will be able to hold several hundred students, Richards said.

“We have almost 2,000 students and the school was built operationally for 1,350,” Richards said. “The new high school doesn’t come into being until two years from now, a little less than two years from now, and so we needed the room to spread out.”

While supplies to build the structure were ordered last summer, Richards said supply chain issues delayed delivery until this week.

The building only takes a few days to put together. This week’s wintry weather delayed the build, but Richards said it will be done and ready to be used by next week.

