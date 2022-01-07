Advertisement

Valley road conditions improving, but refreeze is on the way

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Snowplows and sunshine are working together to gradually improve road conditions Friday morning in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands.

The region received up to 6 inches of snow Thursday night. Interstates and primary roads are in clear to minor condition, while most secondary roads still have significant amounts of snow or ice, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT crews are still working to plow and treat roads as needed throughout the 11-county Staunton District. VDOT warns motorists that wet and slushy roads will ice over Friday night as temperatures drop into the single digits.

Here are the conditions as of 11 a.m. Friday:

  • Interstate 64 – Minor conditions in Alleghany. Clear conditions in Rockbridge and Augusta counties.
  • Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.
  • Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Frederick counties.
  • Primary roads – Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick and Clarke counties. Clear conditions in Warren County.
  • Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.

