Advertisement

Amazon shortens COVID paid leave time for U.S. employees

1722_Amazonworker_Gray
1722_Amazonworker_Gray(KVLY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The company announced the updated amended policy to employees on Friday.

It will cut isolation time from 10 to seven days, providing for a total of up to 40 hours of paid leave.

The policy change is effective immediately and applies to all its U.S. employees regardless of vaccination status.

Amazon says the decrease in the paid leave corresponds to the newly shortened isolation period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All employees must report a positive diagnosis and the company says additional leave options are available for those who are still sick after one week.

The new guidance from the CDC says those with COVID-19 can isolate for five days if they have no symptoms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Louis Hurley, Jr.
Rockingham Co. Sheriff: Shooting suspect identified after brief pursuit in Harrisonburg
Floyd is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Staunton man arrested for sexual assault of two minors
Hahn, who was terminated after the start of the investigation, is accused of embezzling nearly...
Harrisonburg PD arrests suspect for embezzling nearly $1 million
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm...
Police in Virginia search for man missing since snowstorm

Latest News

FILE - Harvard law professor Lani Guinier speaks to reporters before her remarks at the Martin...
Civil rights lawyer, professor Lani Guinier dead at 71
JMU dominates William & Mary in return to action
JMU dominates William & Mary in return to action
CSHD Vaccine Clinics, Jan. 10, 13
CSHD anticipates continued high demand for COVID-19 testing
Overnight Forecast 1-7-22
Overnight Forecast 1-7-22