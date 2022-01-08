CSHD anticipates continued high demand for COVID-19 testing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It was a busy first week of 2022 for the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD). Testing clinics hosted by the health district were packed as COVID-19 cases rise around the region.

The CSHD hosted its usual two testing clinics this week, but on Tuesday and Thursday due to wintry weather conditions.

Jordi Shelton, with the health district, said it gave over 700 tests at these two clinics.

Shelton said the demand for testing has gone up, but whether that is due to the post-holiday season or the presence of the omicron variant, which is much more transmissible, she is not positive, but she said it is great that people are trying to get tested if they feel sick.

CSHD drive-thru testing has been held at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg since the pandemic began, but long lines at Tuesday’s clinic caused the health district to switch Thursday’s clinic to the James Madison University U-Park.

“We’re still seeing a really significant demand in testing needs, so the space at JMU really accommodates that a little bit better for drive-thru testing,” Shelton said. “While we’re still seeing that demand, we’re going to work to make sure we can comfortably accommodate it.”

The CSHD will continue to host its COVID-19 testing site at JMU U-Park for two clinics next week: Monday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 13. The clinic time remains the same, operating from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Shelton said the health district expects to see similar turnout next week.

PCR tests are available for individuals with symptoms of COVID-19, or those who have been exposed to someone with a supposed or confirmed case. Eligibility screening will occur onsite.

Results are delivered by a health department official 48-72 hours after testing. No pre-registration is required for this clinic, but appointments are available while supplies last.

CSHD asks testing patrons to avoid arriving before the 9 a.m. start time, to ensure staff has adequate time to set up the clinic. For questions about the VDH Testing Site, please contact the VDH Call Center at 877-ASK-VDH3 (877-275-8343).

From week to week, Shelton said there is still a slight increase in COVID-19 vaccine numbers around the health district. She said it is not too late to get yours, and she reminds people to get their booster shot if they are eligible, too.

