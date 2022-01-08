JMU dominates William & Mary in return to action

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team defeated William & Mary, 67-39, Friday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Annalicia Goodman led the way for JMU by posting a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jamia Hazell scored 12 points while Madison Green and Kiki Jefferson chipped in eight points apiece for the Dukes. JMU was limited to just nine players with starters Claire Neff and Jaylin Carodine out. Former Spotswood High School star Stephanie Ouderkirk made her first career start for the Dukes. She scored six points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out four assists.

It was JMU’s first game since December 20 and first home contest since December 12. The Dukes improve to 5-7 overall and 1-0 in CAA play.

James Madison is scheduled to host Elon Sunday at 1 p.m. as part of a doubleheader with the JMU men’s team, who is set to take on Hofstra at 4 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.