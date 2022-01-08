Advertisement

Sea lion rescued off of Calif. freeway

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) - A sea lion was rescued after it made its way onto a California freeway on Friday.

The sea lion was miles from the ocean and brought traffic to a crawl.

With the help of two good Samaritans, the wayward marine animal was guided to safety.

SeaWorld San Diego’s rescue team said they’re not sure how the sea lion made its way so far inland.

It’s not the first time this particular sea lion has been the subject of a call. In early November, the same animal was rescued from a different road and taken to a rescue facility.

Officials said the sea lion has been showing up in odd situations and locations since then.

There’s no word whether the animal was sick or hurt.

SeaWorld San Diego has taken the sea lion to its park to get checked out.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Louis Hurley, Jr.
Rockingham Co. Sheriff: Shooting suspect identified after brief pursuit in Harrisonburg
Floyd is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Staunton man arrested for sexual assault of two minors
Hahn, who was terminated after the start of the investigation, is accused of embezzling nearly...
Harrisonburg PD arrests suspect for embezzling nearly $1 million
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax Co. Police announce identities of victims from ‘shopping cart killer’
Rockingham County property value assessments went up by around 40%.
Rockingham County residents dispute home assessment values

Latest News

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services
States are scrambling to keep up with COVID surge. (Source: CNN Newsource)
States scramble to keep up with COVID surge
The father is being held without bail on charges related to his 7-year-old daughter, Harmony...
Police search for Harmony Montgomery at last residence
A sea lion on San Diego freeway was guided to safety by good Samaritans. (Source: ONSCENE.TV...
Sea lion rescued off of Calif. freeway