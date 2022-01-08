Snowfall so far this season: 2021-2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Here’s a look at snowfall totals so far this season:

(Want to be a volunteer weather observer in cooperation with the National Weather Service? Check out this link on how. You will need a standard 4″ rain gauge. Details in this link:)

Become a CoCoRaHS weather observer

Here’s a breakdown of the widespread snow and/or ice mix for the area:

January 3, 2022

Rain showers began to fall before midnight on January 2nd. After midnight, rain turned into a wet snow as temperatures continued to drop. Wet snow turned to a drier snow by Monday morning. Snow continued across the area through the morning ending just before noon. Highest totals were in Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro.

Snow ratio was at about 9:1, meaning wet snow fell. Here are the snow totals:

TOWN SNOWFALL TOWN SNOWFALL Raphine 10″ Woodstock 5″ Fishersville 9″ Harrisonburg 4″ Staunton 8″ Timberville 4″ Churchville 7.75″ Franklin 3.5″ Massanutten 7.1″ Lost City 3″ Stanley 6.8″ Petersburg Trace

Snow to liquid ratio for this event was about a 9:1

Which was honestly slightly higher than I was expecting.

The lower the number, the more wet the snow. Higher the number the drier/fluffier snow pic.twitter.com/wWFgquzFVe — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) January 3, 2022

January 6, 2022

Snow began to fall across our West Virginia locations in the very late afternoon to early evening while the Valley got in on the snow early to mid evening. A steady snow came down across our area until after midnight with the storm heading to the east. The highest snow totals were in our West Virginia counties. This kind of snow was wet at the very beginning but turned into a much drier snow as the storm progressed with very cold air overhead.

Here are the snow totals for this storm:

TOWN SNOWFALL TOWN SNOWFALL Spruce Knob 12″ Waynesboro 5″ Moorefield 9″ Stanley 4.5″ Petersburg 9″ Harrisonburg 4.25″ Bayard 9″ Massanutten 4.1″ Franklin 8.1″ Staunton 4″ Bergton 5.5″ Fishersville 3.8″

