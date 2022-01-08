Advertisement

Snowfall so far this season: 2021-2022

Updated as of January 7, 2022
A wintry seen in Augusta County after the first snow of 2022
A wintry seen in Augusta County after the first snow of 2022(Tony Alverson)
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Here’s a look at snowfall totals so far this season:

(Want to be a volunteer weather observer in cooperation with the National Weather Service? Check out this link on how. You will need a standard 4″ rain gauge. Details in this link:)

Become a CoCoRaHS weather observer

Here’s a breakdown of the widespread snow and/or ice mix for the area:

January 3, 2022

Rain showers began to fall before midnight on January 2nd. After midnight, rain turned into a wet snow as temperatures continued to drop. Wet snow turned to a drier snow by Monday morning. Snow continued across the area through the morning ending just before noon. Highest totals were in Augusta County, Staunton, and Waynesboro.

Snow ratio was at about 9:1, meaning wet snow fell. Here are the snow totals:

TOWNSNOWFALLTOWNSNOWFALL
Raphine10″Woodstock5″
Fishersville9″Harrisonburg4″
Staunton8″Timberville4″
Churchville7.75″Franklin3.5″
Massanutten7.1″Lost City3″
Stanley6.8″PetersburgTrace

January 6, 2022

Snow began to fall across our West Virginia locations in the very late afternoon to early evening while the Valley got in on the snow early to mid evening. A steady snow came down across our area until after midnight with the storm heading to the east. The highest snow totals were in our West Virginia counties. This kind of snow was wet at the very beginning but turned into a much drier snow as the storm progressed with very cold air overhead.

Here are the snow totals for this storm:

TOWNSNOWFALLTOWNSNOWFALL
Spruce Knob12″Waynesboro5″
Moorefield9″Stanley4.5″
Petersburg9″Harrisonburg4.25″
Bayard9″Massanutten4.1″
Franklin8.1″Staunton4″
Bergton5.5″Fishersville3.8″

