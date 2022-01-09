Advertisement

Former Harrisonburg mayor raising money to provide free meals to healthcare workers

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A former Harrisonburg mayor is looking to raise money to provide free meals for local health care workers, as local hospitals fill up with COVID-19 patients due to the Omicron variant surge.

Back in the fall, during the Delta variant surge, Joe Fitzgerald worked with members of the Facebook group ‘Community support for RMH Healthcare Workers’ to provide free Domino’s pizzas and Jimmy John’s subs to staff at Sentara RMH.

Now, with Sentara RMH once again filling with COVID patients, Fitzgerald is raising money to have pizzas delivered to different sections of the hospital at least three times a week and to the Harrisonburg rescue squad once a week.

“We have enough raised for the first eight days, and with the generosity of people in the Valley and comparing what we have now to how much money we raised during the Delta surge, I would say it’s realistic to think we can continue well into February,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald hopes the pizza deliveries will bring some joy to healthcare workers who are once again feeling the strain of an ICU filled with COVID patients.

“One comment from a nurse that really struck me was ‘Thank you for making us feel seen.’ They’re dealing with a crush of patients that was awful in September and October, and it’s horrible now,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald has already raised over $1,000, and he said it’s gratifying to be part of a community that is always looking to help one another out.

“This is a very generous community, and in the midst of any kind of crisis, whether it be COVID or anything else negative that might go on, it’s good to be reminded of that. Bad things are happening, but there are a lot of good people in the Shenandoah Valley and they’ll come through to help out their neighbors,” he said.

To get in touch with Joe Fitzgerald about donating, send an email to jfitzhburg@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Louis Hurley, Jr.
Rockingham Co. Sheriff: Shooting suspect identified after brief pursuit in Harrisonburg
Hahn, who was terminated after the start of the investigation, is accused of embezzling nearly...
Harrisonburg PD arrests suspect for embezzling nearly $1 million
Floyd is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Staunton man arrested for sexual assault of two minors
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax Co. Police announce identities of victims from ‘shopping cart killer’
Rockingham County property value assessments went up by around 40%.
Rockingham County residents dispute home assessment values

Latest News

74-year-old Larry Wood of Fairfax County Virginia has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was...
Family of missing man last seen in Page County is looking for answers
Raising money for donations for healthcare workers
Raising money for donations for healthcare workers
Missing man last seen in Page County
Missing man last seen in Page County
Flu Vaccine
UVA doctor discusses the ‘Flurona’