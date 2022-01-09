HPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 30-year-old Forrest Halterman.

According to HPD, Halterman’s family members filed a missing persons report on Jan. 6, and their last interaction with him was in August 2021.

HPD says Halterman has no fixed address, no known employment, and no known working phone number, and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Detectives have been unsuccessful in locating Halterman at locations he has been known to frequent, HPD says.

Anyone with information about Halterman’s whereabouts is asked to contact HPD at 540-434-4436 or Detective Spiggle at 540-437-2617.

You can also email Detective Spiggle at michael.spiggle@harrisonburgva.gov.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.