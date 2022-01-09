Advertisement

Staunton to hold special meeting about Augusta courts

The Augusta County Courthouse located in downtown Staunton (FILE)
By Tara Todd
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STUANTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton City Council is holding a special meeting to talk about the Augusta County Courts.

Councilors’ agenda includes a presentation about the possible relocation of Augusta Courts out of downtown Staunton, and the city’s opportunity to buy five county properties, including both courthouses for $5.

There will also be a chance for the public to speak and ask questions.

Councilors Carolyn Dull, Terry Holmes, and Brenda Mead together pushed for the special meeting.

“I’ve received enough questions from citizens, enough concerns, enough, you know, ‘how did this happen so quickly? Why were we not informed? Why does it happen all in closed meetings?’ So I felt it was important to have this type of meeting,” Mead said.

The meeting is set for 7 .m. Tuesday, January 11, at Staunton City Hall. People can also attend via Zoom. A link is available on Staunton’s website.

NOTICE

We hereby call a special meeting of the Staunton City Council. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 11,2022,at7:00 p.m., local time, in the Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers, City Hall, 116 West Beverley Street. The purpose of the meeting is for Council:

- to receive a briefing from the city manager concerning the possible relocation of the courts of the County of Augusta from the City of Staunton to a location in the county and the city’s possible acquisition of the county’s court facilities in the city, when vacated by the county;

- to review and discuss proposed legislation concerning authorization for Augusta County to hold a referendum in 2022 concerning the possible relocation of its courts to a location in the county;

- to receive questions from the public concerning the possible relocation of the county’s courts and the city’s possible acquisition of the county’s vacated court facilities, and to respond to those questions;

- to conduct a public hearing on the same subjects; and

- to discuss and consider the inclusion on Council’s meeting agenda for January 13,2022, of a public hearing on the same subjects and reconsideration by Council of its related actions on December 9,2021.

We request that the Interim Clerk of Council disseminate, post and provide notice of this memorandum in accordance with Chapter II, Section 7, of the Staunton City Charter and the Virginia Freedom of lnformation Act, and otherwise widely publicize notice of this memorandum. We also request that the Interim Clerk of Council email a copy of this memorandum to all members of City Council.

