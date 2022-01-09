Staunton man in custody following barricade situation Saturday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton man is in custody after a barricade situation Saturday afternoon.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says around 2 p.m., ACSO responded to the 3500 Blk. of Lee Jackson Highway in Greenville for reports of a man in a parking lot waiving a firearm and threatening bodily harm to people in the area.

ACSO says a deputy was across the street and was on the scene within seconds of getting the call.

Police say Evan Blakenbaker, 25, of Staunton, entered his room with a firearm.

Blakenbaker was later taken into custody without incident.

“There were no injuries during this incident. The quick response from the Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police ended this incident safely and quickly”, said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

He is facing several charges including brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, and attempted murder.

Police say more charges could come as the investigation continues.

Blakenbaker is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

