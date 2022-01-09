Staying cold to start the week

SUNDAY: A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s and spotty showers before 9pm. Cloudy skies will be with us most of the night as a cold front passes. Skies turn mostly cloudy before daybreak Monday morning with temperatures very cold dropping into the upper teens to low 20s. Staying windy across out West Virginia locations as wind gusts could reach 40 mph. Wind chills slipping into the teens and 20s.

MONDAY: A very cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s with plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds. This will transition to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon as temperatures stay cold with highs in the low to mid 30s. A windy day overall with wind gusts up to 35 mph for the Valley, 40 mph for our West Virginia locations. This will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s for the day.

A very cold evening under partly cloudy skies and temperatures quickly dropping into the 20s. Skies turn clear as we head into the overnight. Becoming frigid with overnight lows in the single digits to low teens.

TUESDAY: A frigid start to the day with temperatures in the teens with plenty of sunshine. A cold day despite plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Highs only in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. This will be the coldest day of the week.

A very cold evening with temperatures around 20 degrees and clear skies. Skies will stay clear throughout the night with frigid temperatures. Overnight lows in the low to mid teens.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 20s with plenty of sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight with very cold temperatures. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. More clouds than sun for the day. Temperatures staying slightly above average. Chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Mostly cloudy skies transition to partly cloudy skies for the evening and overnight. Very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll keep a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Becoming cloudy overnight and cold with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY: A cold start to next weekend with temperatures in the 30s. Cloudy skies and watching our next system that could bring rain and snow showers to the area Saturday and Saturday night. Chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Very cold overnight with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s.

