Sun Belt transfer commits to James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football is growing stronger as the Dukes prepare to compete in the Sun Belt Conference.

Coastal Carolina offensive lineman Isaac Owusu-Appiah is transferring to JMU. Owusu-Appiah will have three remaining years of eligibility to play for the Dukes. He appeared in 26 games for the Chanticleers during his time at Coastal Carolina.

Owusu-Appiah will be joining the Dukes for the upcoming season this fall.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.