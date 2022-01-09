Advertisement

Sun Belt transfer commits to James Madison

(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football is growing stronger as the Dukes prepare to compete in the Sun Belt Conference.

Coastal Carolina offensive lineman Isaac Owusu-Appiah is transferring to JMU. Owusu-Appiah will have three remaining years of eligibility to play for the Dukes. He appeared in 26 games for the Chanticleers during his time at Coastal Carolina.

Owusu-Appiah will be joining the Dukes for the upcoming season this fall.

