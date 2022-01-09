Suspect arrested after man held captive, assaulted in Minn. home

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) - A Minnesota man wanted in a brutal case of kidnapping is in custody after a highway chase with police.

Jose Chapa-Aguilera, 23, faces charges of first-degree assault and kidnapping after police arrested him Friday following a short chase on Interstate 94 near Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. He attempted to flee, police say, but the pursuit ended when the vehicle he was in wedged into a guard rail.

The charges stem from accusations that Chapa-Aguilera kidnapped, tied up and assaulted a man last month.

Jose Chapa-Aguilera, 23, faces charges of first-degree assault and kidnapping after he reportedly kidnapped, tied up and assaulted a man in December. (Source: Brooklyn Park Police, WCCO via CNN)

Officers responded Dec. 21 to a home in Brooklyn Park, where a man covered in blood told them he had been held captive at a neighboring house since the day before, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say two women in their early 20s, Melanie Marcin-Sixtos and Michell Gamino Alvarado, lured the victim, whom Alvarado knew, to the house by asking him to drive them there. They asked him to come inside.

Waiting inside was Chapa-Aguilera, Marcin-Sixtos’ boyfriend. Police say the suspect put a gun to the victim’s head then proceeded to torture him for about two hours, reportedly burning him with a heated-up kitchen knife and beating him with a metal pipe.

The three are accused of then trapping the victim underneath the house overnight.

Police say the victim got out the next morning when Chapa-Aguilera and his girlfriend left. According to the neighbor who called 911, the man pounded on his door, screaming for help. His eye was swollen shut and the size of a golf ball.

The neighbor says he could see burns through holes in the man’s shirt, and his hands were tied behind his back with a dog leash. He says he doesn’t know how the victim escaped and calls it a miracle.

The victim suffered extensive injuries and was hospitalized for several days.

Chapa-Aguilera reportedly accused the man of being in a dispute with one of the two women who allegedly brought him to the home.

Officers say in a search of the house, they found cocaine and methamphetamine.

Chapa-Aguilera is currently in custody at the Brooklyn Park jail. If convicted, the kidnapping charge against him carries a maximum 40-year sentence.

The two women were arrested and charged in late December for aiding and abetting. Both of them have been released from jail after posting bond.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.