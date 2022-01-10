Advertisement

American Red Cross, Dunkin’ team up for National Blood Donor Month

Give Blood, Give Hope collaboration with Dunkin' and the American Red Cross.
Give Blood, Give Hope collaboration with Dunkin' and the American Red Cross.(Dunkin')
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you roll up your sleeve and donate blood or platelets this January, you could score some free coffee and donuts.

For National Blood Donor Month, the American Red Cross and Dunkin’ are teaming up to provide 27,000 vouchers for a free medium coffee and a free classic donut to blood and platelet donors.

Jonathan McNamara, with the American Red Cross in Virginia, said first-time blood donors are down about 41% across the state. He said they like to have about a five-day supply of blood, but right now that’s not the case.

“Whether it’s trauma victims who come into UVA, a mother at Sentara who’s having complications after childbirth, we have seen not only a significant increase in demand but also the challenges that COVID-19 continues to place on our hospitals,” McNamara said. “[It] really highlights why this is such a challenge at this time.”

McNamara said he hopes this boosts blood supply, which is the lowest it’s been in 10 years, to help local hospitals.

“We wanted to keep our region strong,” Pathik Patel, a Dunkin’ franchisee in Harrisonburg, said. “We hope it helps and encourages people to come out and donate and give them a free perk.”

Vouchers will be given out through January while supplies last.

Throughout January, presenting donors at Red Cross donor sites throughout Virginia will receive a voucher for a free Medium Iced Coffee and a free Classic Donut, redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the Charlottesville, Greater Richmond, Greater Norfolk, Harrisonburg, Midlothian, Outer Banks, NC; Roanoke and Tidewater Peninsula, while supplies last. The vouchers are not redeemable for cash.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

