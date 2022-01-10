Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office announces new staff

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced Monday that two new staff members joined the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office in January. The positions of Deputy Clerk – Probate Assistant, and Records Assistant were recently filled.

“We are so pleased to have Hunter Hopkins and Pamela Heinrich join the hardworking staff of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office,” Landes said. “Both Hunter and Pamela bring extensive experience in serving the public, and I know that they will provide great service to the Citizens of Augusta County.”

E. Hunter Hopkins of Staunton will serve as Deputy Clerk – Probate Assistant, and Pamela T. Heinrich will serve as Records Assistant. Mr. Hopkins most recently served as Lead Customer Service Representative for Genworth Financial in Lynchburg. He is member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church.

Pamela T. Heinrich of Verona will serve as Records Assistant. Mrs. Heinrich retired as an Augusta County Public School Librarian. She is the Southern Shenandoah Valley Chapter Vice President for the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club.

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online.

