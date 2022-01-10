Advertisement

Ceres gets attention this week up in the sky

Ceres is located in the asteroid belt
Ceres is located in the asteroid belt(NASA)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - A quiet week up in the sky but several opportunities to see the dwarf planet, Ceres.

Gaining Daylight

We will be gaining 9 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, January 17th, we will have 9 hours and 50 minutes of daylight and 14 hours and 10 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise moves from 7:32 am to 7:30 am while sunset moves from 5:13 pm to 5:20 pm.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Saturday, January 15th, 7:10 pm2 min25°above SSWabove S
Sunday, January 16th, 6:23 pm4 min21°above Sabove ESE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
Full MoonMonday, January 17th, 6:48 pm
Third Quarter MoonTuesday, January 25th, 8:40 am
New MoonTuesday, February 1st, 12:46 am
First Quarter MoonTuesday, February 8th, 8:50 am

Next Full Moon

The first full moon of 2022 will be on Monday, January 17th at 6:48 pm. January’s full moon is known as the Wolf Moon. At this time of year, wolves are the most active. They thrive in cold and snowy environments. Other names for January’s full moon includes The Old Moon, or the Moon after Yule. Some tribes recognized this full moon as the Snow Moon. That name is now used for February’s full moon.

Other Interesting Events

On Wednesday, January 12th, the Moon will orbit very close to Ceres. Ceres is a dwarf planet and is the largest object in the asteroid belt. Ceres is also the first asteroid discovered. The Moon will be in the southeastern sky after dusk when it’s right above Ceres. You’ll have to obstruct your view in binoculars to see Ceres. The Moon will slowly move several finger widths away from Ceres throughout the night.

Ceres and the Moon will be close to each other
Ceres and the Moon will be close to each other(WHSV)

On Sunday, January 16th, our attention returns to Ceres. Ceres will be pausing its motion in the sky overnight and can be viewed in western Taurus. It will be a thin palm’s width below the bright Pleiades star cluster. Ceres will begin to move again on Monday the 17th.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Louis Hurley, Jr.
Rockingham Co. Sheriff: Shooting suspect identified after brief pursuit in Harrisonburg
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax Co. Police announce identities of two women believed to be victims of the ‘shopping cart killer’
Hahn, who was terminated after the start of the investigation, is accused of embezzling nearly...
Harrisonburg PD arrests suspect for embezzling nearly $1 million
74-year-old Larry Wood of Fairfax County Virginia has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was...
Family of missing man last seen in Page County is looking for answers
Evan Blakenbaker
Staunton man in custody following barricade situation Saturday

Latest News

Hofstra 87, JMU 80 - Jan. 9, 2022
Ben's Overnight Forecast 1/9/2022
Ben's Overnight Forecast 1/9/2022
JMU women’s basketball edges past Elon
I-81 (file)
VDOT: Staunton District traffic alert for Jan. 10-14