Ceres gets attention this week up in the sky

A quiet week up in the sky but several opportunities to see the dwarf planet, Ceres.

Gaining Daylight

We will be gaining 9 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, January 17th, we will have 9 hours and 50 minutes of daylight and 14 hours and 10 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise moves from 7:32 am to 7:30 am while sunset moves from 5:13 pm to 5:20 pm.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Saturday, January 15th, 7:10 pm 2 min 25° above SSW above S Sunday, January 16th, 6:23 pm 4 min 21° above S above ESE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Full Moon Monday, January 17th, 6:48 pm Third Quarter Moon Tuesday, January 25th, 8:40 am New Moon Tuesday, February 1st, 12:46 am First Quarter Moon Tuesday, February 8th, 8:50 am

Next Full Moon

The first full moon of 2022 will be on Monday, January 17th at 6:48 pm. January’s full moon is known as the Wolf Moon. At this time of year, wolves are the most active. They thrive in cold and snowy environments. Other names for January’s full moon includes The Old Moon, or the Moon after Yule. Some tribes recognized this full moon as the Snow Moon. That name is now used for February’s full moon.

Other Interesting Events

On Wednesday, January 12th, the Moon will orbit very close to Ceres. Ceres is a dwarf planet and is the largest object in the asteroid belt. Ceres is also the first asteroid discovered. The Moon will be in the southeastern sky after dusk when it’s right above Ceres. You’ll have to obstruct your view in binoculars to see Ceres. The Moon will slowly move several finger widths away from Ceres throughout the night.

Ceres and the Moon will be close to each other (WHSV)

On Sunday, January 16th, our attention returns to Ceres. Ceres will be pausing its motion in the sky overnight and can be viewed in western Taurus. It will be a thin palm’s width below the bright Pleiades star cluster. Ceres will begin to move again on Monday the 17th.

