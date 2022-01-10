Cold to start the week

MONDAY: A cold front moved through after yesterday’s rain showers, and we are going to have a much colder day today. Temperatures this morning falling into the 20s and slowly rising through the morning. Lots of sunshine for this morning, but with upper level energy swinging through the region this afternoon, we’ll see more clouds through the afternoon mixing with the sunshine. A windy day overall with wind gusts up to 30 mph for the Valley at times. Winds will be the strongest across highest ridge lines, especially in the Alleghenies, where winds can gust upward of 40 mph. These winds will make today feel like the teens and 20s this afternoon.

The northwesterly wind will help produce snow showers to the Allegheny Mountains this afternoon and evening, where we could see another inch or so of fresh snow. Elsewhere, with the strong winds, we may see some blowing snow flurries across the rest of the area, mostly contained for our West Virginia locations, but wouldn’t rule it out everywhere.

A very cold evening under partly cloudy skies and temperatures quickly dropping into the 20s. Skies turn more clear as we head into the overnight hours. We’ll keep a breeze throughout the night, which will keep temperatures a bit more elevated than on a calm night. Regardless, turning frigid. Lows in the low to mid teens, feeling like the single digits with any wind.

TUESDAY: A frigid start to the day with temperatures in the teens with plenty of sunshine. A quiet and sunny day today, but this will also be our coldest day of the week by far. Morning temperatures starting in the teens and slowly rising. Sunny in the afternoon and staying quite cold. Highs today in the mid to upper 20s for West Virginia and near 30 for the Valley.

Another cold evening with temperatures falling in the 20s. Clear and frigid tonight. Low temperatures in the mid to upper teens.

WEDNESDAY: Quite cold to begin the day as temperatures rise in the 20s early. A good amount of sunshine for much of the day and temperatures finally rebound today. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s to around 50. A much more pleasant day. We will see more clouds move in late in the day, but we will be dry. We’ll also have a bit of a breeze out of the southwest today, so feeling cool at times. Still, it will feel quite nice today, especially compared to the frigid stretch we’ve had lately. Overnight, turning cloudy and not as frigid. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. More clouds than sun for the day. A chilly day with the clouds, but still pleasant for mid January. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s. A few less clouds overnight and turning cold. Low temperatures tonight in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Clouds will decrease today behind a dry cold front overnight. Lots of sunshine all day long with a few passing clouds. A bit colder for this afternoon compared to the last couple of days. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight, mostly clear and temperatures dropping quickly. Overnight lows in the mid to upper teens.

SATURDAY: After a sunny end to the work week, clouds will race back in ahead of our next system. Still lots of uncertainty regarding the track of this system. We should remain dry for most of the day today, but with the cloud cover, we’ll have a much colder day. Afternoon highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. We’ll continue to monitor the development of this next system, but there is the potential for a few snow showers. Stay tuned. Overnight lows in the low 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds decreasing through the day with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. A cold day. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.