Community Spotlight: Ava Care of Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ava Care of Harrisonburg has been serving the community since 1984. The organization is a free, life-affirming medical clinic that helps women who are at risk of or are facing unintended pregnancies.

Women in these types of situations may not know what to do and can often feel like they’re alone.

Ava Care is a place that provides women with information about all of their options, while giving them support and hope along the way.

“At Ava Care, we believe that we all make better decisions when we’re well informed, and so, we seek to empower women to make a well-informed decision about their pregnancy,” Executive Director, Susan Null said.

Ava Care helps women through their pregnancy by taking a holistic approach to care. It offers physical, emotional and spiritual support.

“When we’re able to offer that to women and ease some of their concerns, again, empower them with information, provide the medical services they’re seeking at no cost, so many of them leave thankful and grateful, but also with hope. And that’s really our goal, that women would leave with hope and confidence,” Null said.

Ava Care has recently expanded their services to also provide free STI testing and treatment in some cases.

“It came at a really good time because when COVID hit, some other organizations, like the health department, had to pull back on their STI services to be able to focus on COVID testing and tracing, and things like that,” Null said.

These free services are all thanks to local support. Ava Care is 100 percent funded by the community. Donors and fundraisers, like the Change for Life Baby Bottle Campaign, help raise the money.

“That’s just a way for the local church community to get involved and help support our organization,” Null said.

That fundraiser launching in January.

If you would like to learn more about how to get services through Ava Care or are interested in getting involved with their work, you can go to avacareforyou.org. You can also call (540) 434-7528 or text (540) 830-1801.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.