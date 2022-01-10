Advertisement

Federally-promised at-home tests not yet available

Despite widespread need for COVID-19 testing, the White House has no update on at-home testing kits available for free.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The White House announced plans to make free at-home COVID-19 tests available to all Americans, but there’s no word on when the tests will be shipped.

The shipments will be completed by the Postal Service, and the White House has finalized contracts related to the tests.

The Virginia Department of Health has not received word on availability, and the program isn’t linked to VDH.

In order to get a test kit, you’ll have to sign up online on the White House’s website, but that site isn’t up yet.

For now, if you need to get a test, you should visit a healthcare provider or go to a testing event through the health district. Because of increased need for at-home rapid tests, finding one in-store may be difficult.

President Joe Biden said the at-home testing program is a response to that increased need for rapid tests.

