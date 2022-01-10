Advertisement

Former ‘American Idol’ star announces second run for Congress in North Carolina

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) – Former “American Idol” star Clay Aiken is making a second bid to enter politics.

Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North Carolina again.

He is campaigning to unseat Congresswoman Kathy Manning, a Democrat who currently represents the state’s 6th Congressional District.

Aiken gained national attention after finishing second on the hit TV singing competition, “American Idol,” in 2003.

He tried to turn that fame into a political run in 2014 but lost his campaign to represent North Carolina’s 2nd District.

