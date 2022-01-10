Advertisement

JMU announces plans for spring semester

James Madison University doesn’t plan to make any changes to its COVID protocols ahead of the...
James Madison University doesn’t plan to make any changes to its COVID protocols ahead of the spring.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As colleges and universities across the commonwealth respond differently to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, James Madison University has announced classes will start Jan. 18 in person as scheduled, though temporary shifts in a particular class’s modality may occur as needed throughout the semester.

University officials said in the release that the fall semester went extremely well, and there is no evidence that any viral transmission has occurred in classrooms during any stage of the pandemic.

Since the omicron variant is proving to be highly transmissible, JMU’s indoor mask requirement is still in place and all students, staff and faculty need to follow this public measure strictly.

As a community, JMU officals said everyone must accept that COVID is part of our lives now and learn how to live with it while keeping one another safe.

JMU is prepared for the number of cases to likely be considerably higher than in the past, but the university is in a much different place than at any time during the pandemic because the vast majority of the community is vaccinated.

Testing will be available for all students, faculty and staff who have symptoms or have been exposed.

Students, faculty and staff who test positive, are symptomatic or have a known exposure must follow CDC requirements for quarantine and isolation.

Although not required, JMU encourages all eligible members of the community to get the booster.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Blakenbaker
Staunton man in custody following barricade situation Saturday
74-year-old Larry Wood of Fairfax County Virginia has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was...
Family of missing man last seen in Page County is looking for answers
HPD requesting public's assistance in locating Forrest Halterman
HPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man
Mark Louis Hurley, Jr.
Rockingham Co. Sheriff: Shooting suspect identified after brief pursuit in Harrisonburg
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax Co. Police announce identities of two women believed to be victims of the ‘shopping cart killer’

Latest News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Clarke County
Gov. Ralph Northam issues emergency order to help hospitals dealing with COVID spike
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 15,463 Monday
Youngkin announces his pick for Virginia health secretary