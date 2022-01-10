JMU announces plans for spring semester

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As colleges and universities across the commonwealth respond differently to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, James Madison University has announced classes will start Jan. 18 in person as scheduled, though temporary shifts in a particular class’s modality may occur as needed throughout the semester.

University officials said in the release that the fall semester went extremely well, and there is no evidence that any viral transmission has occurred in classrooms during any stage of the pandemic.

Since the omicron variant is proving to be highly transmissible, JMU’s indoor mask requirement is still in place and all students, staff and faculty need to follow this public measure strictly.

As a community, JMU officals said everyone must accept that COVID is part of our lives now and learn how to live with it while keeping one another safe.

JMU is prepared for the number of cases to likely be considerably higher than in the past, but the university is in a much different place than at any time during the pandemic because the vast majority of the community is vaccinated.

Testing will be available for all students, faculty and staff who have symptoms or have been exposed.

Students, faculty and staff who test positive, are symptomatic or have a known exposure must follow CDC requirements for quarantine and isolation.

Although not required, JMU encourages all eligible members of the community to get the booster.

