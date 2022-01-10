JMU falls to Hofstra in first game since December 11

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team lost to Hofstra, 87-80, Sunday evening at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

It was JMU’s first game since December 11 after the Dukes had five consecutive games called off due to COVID-19 issues.

Vado Morse, who said in the postgame press conference that he battled COVID-19, led JMU in scoring with 24 points (17 in the first half). Takal Molson scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half for JMU as the Dukes shot 53% from the field but committed 19 turnovers in the contest.

Aaron Estrada scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Hofstra while Abayomi Iyiola logged a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Jalen Ray also chipped in 15 points for the Pride.

James Madison falls to 9-3 overall (0-1 CAA). The Dukes are scheduled to host Northeastern for a 7 p.m. tip-off Tuesday evening at the AUBC.

