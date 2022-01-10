Advertisement

JMU falls to Hofstra in first game since December 11

The James Madison men’s basketball team lost to Hofstra, 87-80, Sunday evening at the Atlantic...
The James Madison men’s basketball team lost to Hofstra, 87-80, Sunday evening at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team lost to Hofstra, 87-80, Sunday evening at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

It was JMU’s first game since December 11 after the Dukes had five consecutive games called off due to COVID-19 issues.

Vado Morse, who said in the postgame press conference that he battled COVID-19, led JMU in scoring with 24 points (17 in the first half). Takal Molson scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half for JMU as the Dukes shot 53% from the field but committed 19 turnovers in the contest.

Aaron Estrada scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Hofstra while Abayomi Iyiola logged a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Jalen Ray also chipped in 15 points for the Pride.

James Madison falls to 9-3 overall (0-1 CAA). The Dukes are scheduled to host Northeastern for a 7 p.m. tip-off Tuesday evening at the AUBC.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Louis Hurley, Jr.
Rockingham Co. Sheriff: Shooting suspect identified after brief pursuit in Harrisonburg
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax Co. Police announce identities of two women believed to be victims of the ‘shopping cart killer’
Hahn, who was terminated after the start of the investigation, is accused of embezzling nearly...
Harrisonburg PD arrests suspect for embezzling nearly $1 million
74-year-old Larry Wood of Fairfax County Virginia has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was...
Family of missing man last seen in Page County is looking for answers
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Saturday, January 8
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Saturday, January 8
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard - Saturday, January 8
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Saturday, January 8
Sun Belt transfer commits to James Madison
JMU dominates William & Mary in return to action
JMU dominates William & Mary in return to action