JMU planning to play full FBS schedule in 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is planning to play a full FBS schedule in 2022.

The Dukes are beginning their transition from the FCS to FBS in 2022 and head coach Curt Cignetti says JMU is planning to dive right into the highest level of college football.

“We don’t know dates yet or anything like that but we fully anticipate playing an FBS schedule next year,” said Cignetti. “10 (FBS) games. Being the first team in history really to make this transition right into FBS. Everybody else that’s done it has done it over two years played half FBS teams, half FCS teams. We’re jumping right into it. There might be a final piece of that puzzle that needs to be put in place yet.”

On the official JMU football website, there are currently three opponents listed in 2022: vs. Weber State (Sept. 3), vs. Norfolk State (Sept. 10), and at Louisville (Nov. 5). Cignetti said JMU is expected to play at least one FCS game this fall. An official 2022 JMU football schedule has not been released but could be made public in the coming weeks.

