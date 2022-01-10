Advertisement

JMU women’s basketball edges Elon

Elon 57, JMU 59 - Jan. 9, 2022
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In women’s basketball, the Dukes beat the Phoenix 59-57.

The Dukes improve to a 6-7 record on the season and 2-0 in conference play. Junior Kiki Jefferson posted a dominant performance. She led all scorers with 22 points and grabbed 9 boards. Teammate Annalicia Goodman added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

JMU dominated the boards, outrebounding Elon 45-25. The Dukes converted this advantage into 18 second chance points while the Phoenix only had three.

The Dukes are back in action on Sunday as they face Maryland on the road.

