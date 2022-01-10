Page County Sheriff’s Office reports possible missing person

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance on the whereabouts of 31-year-old Thomas Alex Gibson.

Gibson was last seen January 7, 2021 operating a blue 2001 Dodge extended cab pick-up with a brush guard bumper in Flint Hill, Virginia.

He is described 5′9,190 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has spoken to Gibson, or knows of his whereabouts, please contact Cpl. Seth McCaughan of the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 540-743-6571.

