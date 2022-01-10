Advertisement

Page County Sheriff’s Office reports possible missing person

Page County Sheriff's Office reports missing person
Page County Sheriff's Office reports missing person(Page County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance on the whereabouts of 31-year-old Thomas Alex Gibson.

Gibson was last seen January 7, 2021 operating a blue 2001 Dodge extended cab pick-up with a brush guard bumper in Flint Hill, Virginia.

He is described 5′9,190 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has spoken to Gibson, or knows of his whereabouts, please contact Cpl. Seth McCaughan of the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 540-743-6571.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Blakenbaker
Staunton man in custody following barricade situation Saturday
HPD requesting public's assistance in locating Forrest Halterman
HPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man
74-year-old Larry Wood of Fairfax County Virginia has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was...
Family of missing man last seen in Page County is looking for answers
Mark Louis Hurley, Jr.
Rockingham Co. Sheriff: Shooting suspect identified after brief pursuit in Harrisonburg
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax Co. Police announce identities of two women believed to be victims of the ‘shopping cart killer’

Latest News

Despite widespread need for COVID-19 testing, the White House has no update on at-home testing...
Federally-promised at-home tests not yet available
Vaccination policy coming to VT indoor athletic events
Two Famous Anthony’s restaurants file bankruptcy in wake of hepatitis outbreak
James Madison University doesn’t plan to make any changes to its COVID protocols ahead of the...
JMU announces plans for spring semester