Strasburg Service Center celebrates 50 years in business

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Strasburg Service Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month.

It was opened back in January of 1972 by brothers Gary and Gene Holsinger.

Gary Holsinger has solely owned and operated the business for the last 23 years after his brother stepped away, and he’s been there every day working hard for the residents of Strasburg.

“Sometimes it’s up and sometimes it’s down. The only thing I can say is you got to actually be there and you got to work, work hard. I’ve missed three days in the last 50 years, probably, and out of those three days, I was there for an hour each day,” said Holsinger.

The Strasburg Service Center has adapted over the years in order to stay in business, as the town around it has changed.

“Whatever we can do, we do for people. We do a lot of detail work on cars. We don’t do any big mechanical work. We do small stuff,” said Holsinger.

In addition to detail work, the Service Center provides self-service gasoline and will also pump your gas for you.

Over the years, as Strasburg grew and the gas market and auto industries fluctuated, Holsinger’s hard work and dedication has helped him develop of base of loyal customers and remain in business, despite numerous challenges and new competitors emerging.

“I’ve seen a lot of different people and a had a lot of good, loyal customers of the years. I’ve also seen a lot of people close and open up doing what we do,” said Holsinger.

Holsinger has maintained a relatively small staff over the years, usually with no more than three employees, and he’s especially grateful for Carol Eastep, who has worked with him for 40 years, and his sister in-law Jane Holsinger who has helped with the business since day one back in 1972.

Holsinger said he doesn’t plan to stop now, and that he is thankful for the many loyal customers who have helped keep his business afloat all these years.

“We got a lot of people in Strasburg that really depend on us, and I just love to deal with the public. A lot of people have been good to me. I plan on staying here. It’s the only place I’ve ever been and I hope they keep supporting me. I’ll do anything I can for them,” he said.

