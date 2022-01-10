Advertisement

Tax season begins two weeks early due to virus, IRS funding

The IRS is warning that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on top of less funding from...
The IRS is warning that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on top of less funding from Congress than the Biden administration had requested could make this filing season particularly challenging.(Ronstik // Canva)
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s tax filing season will begin on Jan. 24, 17 days earlier than last year, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

The IRS is warning that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on top of less funding from Congress than the Biden administration had requested could make this filing season particularly challenging.

“The pandemic continues to create challenges, but the IRS reminds people there are important steps they can take to help ensure their tax return and refund don’t face processing delays,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

Avoiding a paper tax return will be more important than ever this year to avert processing delays, Rettig said. He urged taxpayers to file their returns electronically and to get their refunds by direct deposit.

It is also import for taxpayers who received a COVID-19 relief Economic Impact Payment last year or who got an advance Child Tax Credit payment to make sure they report the correct amount on their tax returns to avoid processing delays, Rettig said.

The IRS will send letters to recipients of the impact payments and the advance Child Tax Credit payments, and taxpayers can also check for the amounts they received on the website IRS.gov.

The deadline for tax returns to be filed is April 18 this year, three days later than the normal April 15 deadline for filing taxes. The later date is a result of a Emancipation Holiday in the District of Columbia. By law, Washington, D.C., holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone the same way federal holidays do.

April 18 is the deadline for filing tax returns or requesting an extension. which gives taxpayers until Oct. 17 to file their returns for 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Blakenbaker
Staunton man in custody following barricade situation Saturday
74-year-old Larry Wood of Fairfax County Virginia has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was...
Family of missing man last seen in Page County is looking for answers
HPD requesting public's assistance in locating Forrest Halterman
HPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man
Mark Louis Hurley, Jr.
Rockingham Co. Sheriff: Shooting suspect identified after brief pursuit in Harrisonburg
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax Co. Police announce identities of two women believed to be victims of the ‘shopping cart killer’

Latest News

Adan Meza, 29, a teacher at Benito Juarez High School, protests with other members of the...
Chicago fight with teachers union stretches into 2nd week
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Mayor says 17 died in NYC fire, 2 fewer than first reported
LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam provides COVID-19 response update in final press briefing
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 15,463 Monday