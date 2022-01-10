VDOT: Staunton District traffic alert for Jan. 10-14

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district area over the next week.

VDOT says scheduled work is subject to change, and motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.; Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Estimated completion January 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures between Route 720 (Morris Mill Road) and Route 742 (Shutterlee Mill Road) for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 13.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.; Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Estimated completion January 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound shoulder closures just west of Greene County line for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 296 to 297, northbound – Be alert for work vehicles on shoulders due to survey operations, Monday to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

For traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit http://www.511Virginia.org.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. You can follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube.

The VDOT web page is http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.