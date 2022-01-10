VSP investigating fatal crash in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper A. Eckman is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County.

The crash happened Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 4:40 p.m. along Route 522 (Stonewall Jackson Hwy) just South of Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Hwy).

VSP says a 2001 Acura RDX was traveling North on Rt. 522 when it ran off the right side of the roadway before colliding with a fence and a tree.

The driver of the Acura, 31-year-old Allison M. Lawhorne of Woodstock, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. VSP says Lawhorne was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Acura, a 38 year-old male of Winchester, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.