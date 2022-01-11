Advertisement

7 adults displaced after fire in Harrisonburg

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Seven adults are displaced Tuesday night after a fire that happened on the 100 block of Logan Lane in Harrisonburg earlier in the afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene at about 2:15 p.m., and upon arrival saw flames coming from the basement of the building.

There was a report that someone may have been trapped upstairs, but firefighters were able to quickly determine that was not the case.

The fire was contained in about 15 minutes. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

