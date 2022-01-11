Advertisement

Augusta Co. School Board extends application deadline for open seat

Augusta County School Board members at the Government Center in Verona during the 2021 school...
Augusta County School Board members at the Government Center in Verona during the 2021 school year.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County School Board started the new year with an open sea, and it’s extended the deadline to apply.

Tom Goforth resigned at the end of 2021, leaving the South River District unrepresented. Now, the magisterial districts have new boarders, so the Board gave people a couple more days to apply.

“The new member will need to reside in the new South River District, which is why the School Board extended the deadline, to make sure that everyone had an opportunity to submit interest for this very important position,” Augusta Co. School Board Clerk Kelly Troxell said.

People have until noon Wednesday, January 12, to submit a letter of interest along with a resume to the Augusta School Board Clerk.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Blakenbaker
Staunton man in custody following barricade situation Saturday
Gov. Ralph Northam issues emergency order to help hospitals dealing with COVID spike
HPD requesting public's assistance in locating Forrest Halterman
HPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man
74-year-old Larry Wood of Fairfax County Virginia has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was...
Family of missing man last seen in Page County is looking for answers
Mark Louis Hurley, Jr.
Rockingham Co. Sheriff: Shooting suspect identified after brief pursuit in Harrisonburg

Latest News

Jada Schutt
Local students represent Rockingham County Fair
Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County Public Schools adopts new CDC isolation/quarantine guidance
With the number of COVID cases rising across the state and the Shenandoah Valley local school...
Valley schools addressing rise in COVID cases
Changes are coming for some voters in Harrisonburg, the city’s electoral board will meet on...
Proposed changes to voting precincts in Harrisonburg