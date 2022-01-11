Augusta Co. School Board extends application deadline for open seat

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County School Board started the new year with an open sea, and it’s extended the deadline to apply.

Tom Goforth resigned at the end of 2021, leaving the South River District unrepresented. Now, the magisterial districts have new boarders, so the Board gave people a couple more days to apply.

“The new member will need to reside in the new South River District, which is why the School Board extended the deadline, to make sure that everyone had an opportunity to submit interest for this very important position,” Augusta Co. School Board Clerk Kelly Troxell said.

People have until noon Wednesday, January 12, to submit a letter of interest along with a resume to the Augusta School Board Clerk.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.