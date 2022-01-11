Advertisement

Concerns about house assessments in Rockingham County continue

By Julian Bussells
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A huge home assessment increase has bumped up Rockingham County’s home value estimate for this year.

On average, county property owners are seeing an increase around 40%, and many say that will be a lot to take on financially.

The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will be meeting Wednesday and the topic of reassessments is expected to come up. Board members say they’re looking at what steps they can take to get the spiked tax rate lowered.

“We need to come up with what we’re paying now and bring that rate down to where it becomes an equilibrium with what the rate is,” said Dewie Ritchie, one of the board members.

Ritchie added that there will be a public hearing March 9 where people can voice any concerns they might have.

In the meantime, anyone wanting to dispute their home’s assessment has until January 17 to call Rockingham County to schedule a hearing.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Give Blood, Give Hope collaboration with Dunkin' and the American Red Cross.
American Red Cross, Dunkin’ team up for National Blood Donor Month
Gov. Ralph Northam issues emergency order to help hospitals dealing with COVID spike
Motorists can expect delays due to overturned tractor trailer
Crash cleared in Rockingham County
Page County Sheriff's Office reports missing person
Page County Sheriff’s Office reports possible missing person
James Madison University doesn’t plan to make any changes to its COVID protocols ahead of the...
JMU announces plans for spring semester

Latest News

Two large apartment community proposals to go before Harrisonburg planning commission
Two large apartment community proposals to go before Harrisonburg planning commission
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office still investigating Khaleesi case
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office still investigating Khaleesi case
Concerns about house assessments in Rockingham County continue
Concerns about house assessments in Rockingham County continue
Gov. Northam’s Emergency Declaration explained
Gov. Northam’s Emergency Declaration explained
Staunton-Augusta YMCA
Local YMCA offers virtual fitness classes