Concerns about house assessments in Rockingham County continue

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A huge home assessment increase has bumped up Rockingham County’s home value estimate for this year.

On average, county property owners are seeing an increase around 40%, and many say that will be a lot to take on financially.

The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will be meeting Wednesday and the topic of reassessments is expected to come up. Board members say they’re looking at what steps they can take to get the spiked tax rate lowered.

“We need to come up with what we’re paying now and bring that rate down to where it becomes an equilibrium with what the rate is,” said Dewie Ritchie, one of the board members.

Ritchie added that there will be a public hearing March 9 where people can voice any concerns they might have.

In the meantime, anyone wanting to dispute their home’s assessment has until January 17 to call Rockingham County to schedule a hearing.

