Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing juvenile

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 14-year-old Rae-Anna Jade Allen.

Rae-Anna was last seen leaving her Winchester home January 9 at approximately 11:07 a.m.

She is a white female with black hair and blue eyes. She is described as 5′6 and 225 lbs.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 540-662-6162.

