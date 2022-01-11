Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing juvenile
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 14-year-old Rae-Anna Jade Allen.
Rae-Anna was last seen leaving her Winchester home January 9 at approximately 11:07 a.m.
She is a white female with black hair and blue eyes. She is described as 5′6 and 225 lbs.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 540-662-6162.
