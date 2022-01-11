Advertisement

Investigation underway after deadly explosion at Mechanicsville home

Officials say one person was killed in the explosion, and it does not appear to be suspicious.
Officials say one person was killed in the explosion, and it does not appear to be suspicious.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead following an apparent explosion in Mechanicsville Monday night.

According to a tweet, crews were called to the 6000 block of Billingswood Drive for a reported explosion just after 5 p.m.

Officials say one person was killed.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown, but officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.

People trying to drive through the area were initially turned away, but the road has since reopened.

Fire investigators remained on the scene for hours and continue to investigate.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Give Blood, Give Hope collaboration with Dunkin' and the American Red Cross.
American Red Cross, Dunkin’ team up for National Blood Donor Month
Gov. Ralph Northam issues emergency order to help hospitals dealing with COVID spike
Motorists can expect delays due to overturned tractor trailer
Crash cleared in Rockingham County
Page County Sheriff's Office reports missing person
Page County Sheriff’s Office reports possible missing person
James Madison University doesn’t plan to make any changes to its COVID protocols ahead of the...
JMU announces plans for spring semester

Latest News

IRC sign
IRC moves to Albemarle Co., hiring new workers
Birthdays and anniversaries 1/11/2022
Birthdays and anniversaries 1/11/2022
Dayside Weather Forecast 1/11/2021
Dayside Weather Forecast 1/11/2022
H.S. Girls Basketball: Luray defeats Central, 63-53
H.S. Girls Basketball: Luray defeats Central, 63-53
Local students represent Rockingham County Fair
Local students represent Rockingham County Fair