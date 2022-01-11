Advertisement

IRC moves to Albemarle Co., hiring new workers

IRC sign
IRC sign
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The International Rescue Committee is seeing a few changes.

IRC is now set up in Albemarle County, and is bringing new people on board. It says the move out of downtown Charlottesville was necessary to save money on rent and to provide easier parking.

“We’ve actually been looking every few years for a while now, but we were really lucky when we saw the space on Greenbriar Drive. It’s increased our space we have available by like a third,” Executive Director Harriet Kuhr said.

The organization is filling positions with new people to keep up with the influx of refugees from Afghanistan.

The IRC is still actively hiring. Click here to potentially snag a position.

