Local students represent Rockingham County Fair

Jada Schutt
Jada Schutt
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the weekend, two young women represented Rockingham County Fair in local competitions.

Eastern Mennonite University sophomore Jada Schutt competed at Miss Virginia Association of Fairs, where she placed fourth runner-up. Schutt presented her platform called “All Words Should Be Heard.” After suffering from hearing loss at age 18, she works to improve accessibility for the hearing-impaired community.

“I didn’t think this was possible for me,” said Schutt. “It is amazing that I can be a small voice and make a difference.”

Schutt returns to campus this spring, where she plans to study nursing.

Turner Ashby senior Rachel Craun earned a $2,000 scholarship from the Virginia Association of Fairs. She has attended the Rockingham County Fair since she was three months old. In her application, Craun wrote about the lasting impact of the fair on the local community.

“The fair teaches leadership to young people. These leaders have impacted our community,” said Craun.

Craun will be using the scholarship to help pay for college, where she plans to study biological systems engineering.

“I want to come back to the Valley and work on conservation with local farmers,” she added.

The local community will continue to follow Schutt and Craun as they excel in the classroom and on the fairground.

