Advertisement

Local YMCA offers virtual fitness classes

Staunton-Augusta YMCA
Staunton-Augusta YMCA(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As COVID-19 cases rise across the country, the Staunton-Augusta YMCA is offering virtual classes for the community. Members can use these sessions to stay in shape while limiting exposure to others.

“It’s critical that everyone has the chance to get exercise, especially during this time,” said YMCA Fitness Director Wendy Shutty. “It’s not only good for your body; it’s good for your mind.”

The YMCA offers over ten virtual classes per week in a variety of categories, spanning from Zumba to yoga. Classes last between 15-50 minutes and are offered through Wellbeats, a virtual programming system.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Give Blood, Give Hope collaboration with Dunkin' and the American Red Cross.
American Red Cross, Dunkin’ team up for National Blood Donor Month
Gov. Ralph Northam issues emergency order to help hospitals dealing with COVID spike
Motorists can expect delays due to overturned tractor trailer
Crash cleared in Rockingham County
Page County Sheriff's Office reports missing person
Page County Sheriff’s Office reports possible missing person
James Madison University doesn’t plan to make any changes to its COVID protocols ahead of the...
JMU announces plans for spring semester

Latest News

Gov. Northam’s Emergency Declaration explained
Del. Tony Wilt introduces legislation for affordable healthcare option
Students are returning to school amid a COVID surge.
Keeping your child healthy in school during a COVID surge
Despite widespread need for COVID-19 testing, the White House has no update on at-home testing...
Federally-promised at-home tests not yet available