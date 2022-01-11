Local YMCA offers virtual fitness classes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As COVID-19 cases rise across the country, the Staunton-Augusta YMCA is offering virtual classes for the community. Members can use these sessions to stay in shape while limiting exposure to others.

“It’s critical that everyone has the chance to get exercise, especially during this time,” said YMCA Fitness Director Wendy Shutty. “It’s not only good for your body; it’s good for your mind.”

The YMCA offers over ten virtual classes per week in a variety of categories, spanning from Zumba to yoga. Classes last between 15-50 minutes and are offered through Wellbeats, a virtual programming system.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.