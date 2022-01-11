One more day of cold temperatures

MONDAY: Clear skies for the overnight. Winds will subside in the Valley but it will stay windy across West Virginia with winds gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chills may be in the single digits or below zero overnight in our West Virginia locations. Frigid with lows in the low to mid teens.

TUESDAY: A frigid start to the day with temperatures in the teens with plenty of sunshine. A quiet and sunny day today, but this will also be our coldest day of the week by far. Morning temperatures starting in the teens and slowly rising. Sunny in the afternoon and staying quite cold. Highs today in the upper 20s for West Virginia and in the low 30s for the Valley.

Another cold evening with temperatures falling in the 20s. Clear and frigid tonight. Low temperatures in the mid to upper teens.

WEDNESDAY: Quite cold to begin the day as temperatures quickly rise into the 30s. A good amount of sunshine for much of the day and temperatures finally rebound today. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s to around 50. A much more pleasant day. We will see more clouds move in late in the day, but we will be dry. We’ll also have a bit of a breeze out of the southwest today, so feeling cool at times. Still, it will feel quite nice today, especially compared to the frigid stretch we’ve had lately.

Turning cold for the evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s. Mostly cloudy throughout the night and turning very cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds to start with more clouds arriving for the afternoon. A chilly day with the clouds, but still pleasant for mid January. Though much of the area will stay dry, we do expect to see a few snow showers across the Alleghenies into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s elsewhere. Staying mostly cloudy overnight and turning very cold. Low temperatures tonight in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Clouds will decrease some today behind a dry cold front overnight. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Chilly in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight, clouds rolling back in and very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy for the morning and very cold with temperatures in the 20s out ahead of our next system. Still lots of uncertainty regarding the track of this system. We should remain dry for most of the day today, but with the cloud cover, we’ll have a much colder day. Afternoon highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll continue to monitor the development of this next system, but there is the potential for a few snow showers. Stay tuned. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and cold. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper teens.

