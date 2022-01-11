Pleasant days ahead

TUESDAY: A frigid start to the day with temperatures in the teens with plenty of sunshine. A quiet and sunny day today, but this will also be our coldest day of the week by far. Morning temperatures starting in the teens and slowly rising. Sunny in the afternoon and staying quite cold. However, with high pressure overhead, we will have much calmer winds today, so it won’t feel as cold as it did late yesterday afternoon. Highs today in the upper 20s for West Virginia and in the low 30s for the Valley.

Another cold evening with temperatures falling in the 20s. Clear and frigid tonight. Low temperatures in the mid to upper teens. These low temperatures will likely happen around midnight and then rising a bit as we get closer to daybreak.

WEDNESDAY: Quite cold to begin the day as temperatures quickly rise into the 30s. A good amount of sunshine and temperatures finally rebound today. Afternoon highs in the upper 40s to around 50. A much more pleasant day. We will see more high clouds move in late in the day, but we will be dry. We’ll also have a bit of a breeze out of the southwest today, so feeling cool at times. Still, it will feel quite nice today, especially compared to the frigid stretch we’ve had lately.

Turning cold for the evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s. Clouds will thicken up throughout the night, and this will keep temperatures a bit more elevated overnight. Still a cold night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. More clouds than sun for today with peeks of sunshine at times. A chilly day with the clouds, but still pleasant for mid January. Though much of the area will stay dry, we do expect to see a few snow showers across the Alleghenies in the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, so another good day to spend some time outside. Staying mostly cloudy overnight and turning very cold with snow showers for the Alleghenies. Low temperatures tonight in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Clouds will decrease today behind a dry cold front overnight. A good amount of sunshine for the afternoon with a few passing clouds. A chillier day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight, mostly clear and very cold with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy for the morning and very cold with temperatures in the 20s out ahead of our next system. Still lots of uncertainty regarding the track of this system. We should remain dry for most of the day today, but with the cloud cover, we’ll have a much colder day. Afternoon highs lower 30s. We’ll continue to monitor the development of this next system, but there is the potential for a few snow showers. Stay tuned. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and cold. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper teens.

MONDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising in the 20s early. Lots of sunshine to begin the work week. A cold day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s with a few spots near 40.

