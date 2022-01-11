Two large apartment community proposals to go before Harrisonburg planning commission

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Planning Commission will meet Wednesday night, and among the items on the agenda are two development requests that would bring new, large apartment communities to the Friendly City.

The larger of the two developments would be built in the surplus parking lot of the Harrisonburg Regal Cinema, between University Boulevard and Evelyn Byrd Avenue.

Armada Hoffler Properties is proposing the development of a 274-unit apartment community, complete with a four-story parking deck.

The developer is requesting a special use permit that would allow multi-family dwellings to be built in the B-2 general business district.

The proposal would not affect the existing theater, but would build two apartment blocks of multi-family units on its parking lot.

The larger of the two apartment blocks would be built in the parking lot northeast of the theater. It would be 257,557 square feet, 5 stories and would contain 250 of the proposed units, as well as a courtyard and basement.

A smaller four-story, 24-unit apartment building would be built directly beside the theater and adjacent to the 368-space parking garage. Sidewalks and a crosswalk to connect the buildings would be added as well and would extend to Evelyn Byrd Avenue.

City community development staff recommend approval of the project on the condition that a bus stop and pull-off are added along Evelyn Byrd Avenue.

The planning commission will also consider a proposal from Woda Cooper Companies for two three-story apartment blocks with 111 units on Lucy Drive, between Deyerle Avenue and Evelyn Byrd Avenue.

Those apartments would be targeted to local working families. The units would not be available for households made up of only full-time college students.

There would also be a limit of three bedrooms per unit.

The proposed development would only have one entrance and would include a playground and a sidewalk to go along Lucy Drive. The parking lot would be limited to 1.5 spaces per unit.

The planning commission will decide whether to recommend that city council approve or deny both proposals, as well as a number of other items, at their meeting Wednesday night.

The meeting will start at 6:00 p.m. You can view the full agenda here.

