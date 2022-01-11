Two storm systems on the way

TUESDAY: Another cold evening with temperatures falling in the 20s. A light breeze at times. Clear and frigid tonight. Low temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. These low temperatures will likely happen around midnight and then rising a few degrees overnight. It will still be in the 20s by sunrise.

WEDNESDAY: Quite cold to begin the day as temperatures quickly rise into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine and temperatures finally rebound today. Afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A much more pleasant day but it will be breezy at times. A few high clouds move in late in the day, but we will be dry. Still, it will feel quite nice today, especially compared to the cold stretch we’ve had lately.

Turning cold for the evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the night. Still a cold night with lows in the upper to low 30s.

THURSDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. More clouds than sun for today with peeks of sunshine at times. A chilly day with the clouds, but still pleasant for mid January. High temperatures in the mid 40s so still a cool day. A quick hitting system starts to come in around and just after sunset. With that there will be snow showers for the Alleghenies for the night. Elsewhere an isolated rain/snow shower for the evening and an isolated snow shower overnight. Most stay dry.

For the Alleghenies, about a trace to 2″ of snow. Elsewhere most stay dry and any snow shower will be isolated. Staying mostly cloudy overnight and turning very cold. Low temperatures tonight in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: A few clouds for the morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Breezy for the day so feeling quite cool at times. More sunshine for the afternoon with a few passing clouds. A chillier day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind chills in the 30s. Overnight, mostly clear and very cold with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy for the morning and very cold with temperatures in the 20s . A very cold day with the clouds. Afternoon highs only around 30 degrees. We will stay dry for the day but monitoring our next system for Sunday. Overnight lows around 20.

SUNDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. Staying cloudy throughout the day and cold. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s. Closely watching our next storm system. At this point snow is looking very likely. At the earliest late Sunday afternoon. At the latest starting later in the evening. The amount of snow will be determined by the track and the track is uncertain at this time. Stay tuned for updates. We’re still several days out and a lot can change. Overnight lows in the mid to upper teens.

MONDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising in the 20s early. Clouds early and then more sun in the afternoon. A cold day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.