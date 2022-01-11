VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Senior Trooper C. Cline is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County. The crash happened Monday, January 10, 2022, at 12:35 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 295 mile-marker.

VSP says a 2008 Ford Fusion entered I-81 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a northbound 2008 Toyota Tacoma. The impact caused the Toyota to run off the right side of the interstate and collide with the guardrail, according to reports.

The driver of the Ford, 30-year-old Jacob W. Crowder of Strasburg, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries. VSP says Crowder was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Toyota, a 40-year-old male of Winchester, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. The male was also wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

