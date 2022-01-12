Advertisement

Cold temperatures lead to increase in car trouble

“Cars are kind of like people, if you would sleep outside in 10 degrees, you’re going to be...
“Cars are kind of like people, if you would sleep outside in 10 degrees, you’re going to be stiff and it’s hard to get going in the mornings.”(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With colder weather comes potential car trouble, and when the temperatures dip, it’s usually a good time to dip under the hood of your vehicle and keep it maintained.

Shenandoah Automotive of Harrisonburg says with colder temperatures, they have seen an increase in appointments and an increase in dashboard lights turning on, ranging from a tire pressure light to a check battery light.

“Cars are kind of like people, if you would sleep outside in 10 degrees, you’re going to be stiff and it’s hard to get going in the mornings,” said Steven Faught, owner of Shenandoah Automotive. “It’s just a strain on all components of you car.”

Faught adds that you should check your wiper blades after snow storms and use a winter resistant windshield washer fluid that will not freeze in frigid conditions.

