Advertisement

Girl Scouts add new cookie ‘Adventurefuls’ to this year’s lineup

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe...
This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s that time of year again – Girl Scout cookie time.

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Toast-Yays, which debuted last year, will also be available again this year, alongside all the classics like Thin Mints and Samoas.

Girl Scout cookies are available to order now through April.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County Public Schools adopts new CDC isolation/quarantine guidance
The Page County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Thomas Alex Gibson has been found safe.
Missing Page County man found safe
7 displaced after fire in Harrisonburg
7 adults displaced after fire in Harrisonburg
Give Blood, Give Hope collaboration with Dunkin' and the American Red Cross.
American Red Cross, Dunkin’ team up for National Blood Donor Month

Latest News

A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Chicago teachers accept deal on COVID protocols, keeping kids in school
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in support of...
Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action
Fire Prevention and Safety
Fire Prevention and Safety
TikTok's #bipolar has over 2 billion views, as of Jan. 12.
TikTok leads people to self-diagnosing mental health conditions
Evening Forecast 1-12-22
Evening Forecast 1-12-22