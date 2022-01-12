Gov. Northam delivers his final State of the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam (D) is delivering his final State of the Commonwealth.

Northam addressed a joint session of the General Assembly Wednesday, Jan. 12. The theme of tonight’s speech was “Taking care of one another: Honoring historic progress and a challenge to continue this work.”

“We’ve leaving this commonwealth better than when we came into office,” Northam said. “One that treats everyone right.”

The out-going governor touted Virginia’s economy during his time in office, as well as educational achievements.

“Education does not just happen in a classroom. And it is not only the young who can learn new things. If we are not learning, we are stagnating,” Northam said. “For too long, we’ve been comfortable telling a story about Virginia’s history that left out a lot of people, and a lot of uncomfortable facts.”

Northam spoke also about history, diversity, and the environment: Our climate is changing, and our weather is changing faster than ever, and with devastating consequences. We must do our part to stem the tide, and make sure that the world we leave for our children and grandchildren is safe,” he said.

From there, Northam touched upon criminal justice and voting rights in the commonwealth.

“We are a state that believes in justice, not just punishment,” Northam said.

The on-going COVID-19 pandemic also came up in his address: thanking the medical community, and touting Virginia’s vaccination rate.

Northam spoke on increasing access to broadband and improving infrastructure.

“It has been a more tumultuous four years than I think any of us expected. But the challenges have also been opportunities,” Northam said. “Tonight, I can say that together, we have accomplished more than we could have dreamed of.”

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) is set to be sworn in Saturday, Jan. 15.

Editor’s Note: this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.